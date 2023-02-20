(Bloomberg) -- European Union member states agreed to impose more sanctions on Iran over its crackdown on protesters, according to a European Council statement.

As part of the new measures, the EU will sanction 32 individuals and two entities responsible for “serious human rights violations in Iran,” according to the statement.

Tehran’s culture minister and its minister of education are among those concerned, as well as the deputy commander and spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the statement said. The measures also target members of parliament, members of the police, judiciary and prison wardens and directors.

Restrictive measures now involve a total of 196 individuals and 33 entities, with sanctions including an asset freeze and a travel ban to the EU. The bloc has previously imposed sanctions on Iran over human rights and its military support of Russia with deliveries of drones used in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.