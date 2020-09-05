(Bloomberg) -- Reports of the European Union’s top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier being sidelined in an attempt to push forward a trade agreement with the U.K. are “unfounded rumors,” an official at the European Commission said on Saturday.

According to a report in the Telegraph late on Friday, EU leaders will step in to get discussions moving as the two parties remain deeply divided. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country holds the EU presidency, and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, would take over the talks, leaving Barnier and his U.K. counterpart David Frost to fine tune the details, the Telegraph said.

Von der Leyen is expected to pave the way for the intervention in a “State of the Union” speech scheduled for Sept. 16, the newspaper said.

The first of two rounds of trade talks scheduled for this month will take place in London next week.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.