Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will meet Enrique Mora, a top European Union diplomat in Brussels, to discuss how to reboot nuclear negotiations with big powers that have been stalled since June.

Timings haven’t been announced. Meanwhile, Venezuela received its third cargo of imported condensate this year, via an Iranian vessel, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The EU meeting comes in the aftermath of a cyberattack that paralyzed gasoline stations across Iran on Tuesday. The attack, which came weeks before the anniversary of violent 2019 protests over petrol prices, targeted software that controls a payment system for state-subsidized petrol that’s relied upon by tens of millions of Iranians.

Oil

Oil dropped after an industry report showed a mixed picture for movements in U.S. crude inventories, with an increase nationally but another decline at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Global benchmark Brent eased 0.7%, while West Texas Intermediate, which hit a seven-year high at the start of the week, also fell.

Agenda

Today: EU-Iran bilateral meeting on nuclear talks in Brussels

Nov. 4: OPEC+ ministerial meeting

