(Bloomberg) -- The European Union imposed sanctions on Eritrea’s National Security Agency, citing alleged human-rights violations.

“The National Security Office is responsible for serious human-rights violations in Eritrea, in particular arbitrary arrests, extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances of persons and torture committed by its agents,” the EU said Monday in its official journal.

The sanctions imposed on the agency, which is led by Major-General Abraha Kassa, include a travel ban and the freezing of funds belonging to the entity and its head.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel didn’t answer a phone call seeking comment.

