2h ago
EU, Iran Agree to Restart Nuclear Talks in Coming Days: Borrell
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Iran has agreed to restart talks with the US, facilitated by the EU to solve outstanding issues in the coming days, EU Vice President Josep Borrell Fontelles says in a series of tweets.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:15
From Roots to Canada Goose, retailers use collaborations to woo customers
-
Pink Floyd is seeking US$500M for music catalog including 'The Wall'
-
1:44
Amazon's Alexa could soon mimic voice of dead relatives
-
4:05
A heat pump might help you save on utility costs, but do your research first
-
7:54
Loblaw and DoorDash partner on rapid grocery delivery service
-
12:17
Fuel prices likely to rise further: Economists