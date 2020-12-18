(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is on track to meet its climate targets for this year, led by Nordic countries. In 2019, 19.7% of the total energy consumed in the bloc came from renewable sources, just shy of the 20% target set for end-2020, according to data from Eurostat. After meeting objectives for emissions cuts and renewable energy set more than a decade ago, the EU now aims to turn Europe into the world’s first climate-neutral continent by the middle of this century at the latest.

