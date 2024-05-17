(Bloomberg) -- It’s fair for some European countries to fear that issuing common debt to bolster defense is a slippery slope to greater union, Nobel prize-winning economist Thomas J. Sargent said.

“It’s not crazy to think that” the pooling of borrowing resources could be a stepping stone to a more federal form of government, Sargent said in an interview in Rome after a lecture at LUISS University.

With European Union members intensifying rearmament efforts to deter Russian aggression, such concerns tend to surface most in richer northern countries that worry they’ll end up on the hook for the liabilities of indebted peers such as Italy.

In March for example, Dutch Premier Mark Rutte said that joint European debt for defense was a red line because it could “lead to a Hamilton moment.” That refers to a step taken by the first US secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, which led to the creation of the American federal government.

“Such a moment means a rearrangement of sovereignty,” said Sargent, who spoke after delivering a two-hour lecture on the history of taxes and public debts. “If they really understand Hamilton, they have a point.”

During his speech, Sargent outlined some of the steps that led to American states uniting under a federal government despite some strong opposition. He gave the example of Pennsylvania, which opposed joint debt throughout the late 1700s, and tried to persuade its residents to stick with state issuance at all costs.

“Perhaps some of your EU states are thinking a bit like Pennsylvania,” Sargent said, who observed that some of Europe’s integration, such as the creation of a trading union and a central bank, have already altered their sovereignty.

The need to bolster defense in the region has reinvigorated calls for joint debt issuance. EU economy chief Paolo Gentiloni said last month that the bloc should create a central treasury to finance common goods through pooled borrowing.

That followed a push by his colleague Thierry Breton, the internal market commissioner, for a €100 billion ($109 billion) defense fund that was quickly opposed by countries such as Germany and the Netherlands.

To be sure, the bloc already issued common debt to finance its roughly €800 billion NextGeneration EU program, which also drew mentions of Hamilton. But richer countries agreed that as a one-off measure to foster recoveries from the pandemic — not as the foundation of a permanent shift.

“Their concerns are logical,” Sargent said. “It’s something that is possible.”

Sargent’s lecture featured wide-ranging analysis of over 250 years of history. Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta was in the audience and later asked Sargent to sign his copy of a book written by the economist.

Sargent, 80, was awarded a Nobel prize in 2011 for a lifetime of work on the relationship between cause and effect in government policy and the economy.

