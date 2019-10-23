(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

The European Union left Boris Johnson hanging on Wednesday night as officials in Brussels debated whether to grant him a third extension to the Brexit process.

EU ambassadors meeting in the Belgian capital agreed that they should accept the British prime minister’s request for more time but couldn’t settle on how long he will get, according to officials familiar with the discussions. The French are pushing for a tight deadline of Nov. 15 while many other countries want to give the U.K. the three months it has asked for. Ambassadors resolved to reach a decision when they meet again Friday.

Johnson was forced by U.K. law to request a Brexit extension on Saturday after he failed to win the backing of lawmakers in Westminster in time for the U.K. to leave as planned on Oct. 31.

French President Emmanuel Macron had suggested he is against another extension, potentially forcing Britain out of the EU without the safety net of a deal next week -- but he made the same threats last time an extension was up for discussion so no one in Brussels thinks he’ll follow through with it.

But his rhetoric does reflect the growing frustration among European leaders with the U.K.’s inability to decide what it wants to do.

Johnson is playing up the French stance to pressure his parliamentary opponents into rushing through the ratification of his deal. On Wednesday he held talks with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn in a fruitless bid to persuade him to allow the legislation to be fast-tracked through Parliament.

The reality among officials in Brussels is that no one wants to be blamed for triggering a chaotic rupture with the U.K., and no one believes that Macron is ready to be yet either. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said the EU will keep providing extensions to avoid the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

“There’s no chance that we don’t give them a chance,” Borissov said in a TV interview. “We’ll write ‘postpone’, and ‘postpone’ and ‘postpone’, and we’ll keep on like that for another 90 to 100 years.”

Johnson on Tuesday won approval in the House of Commons for the general principles of his Brexit deal -- the first time the lower chamber has signaled it will vote for an agreement to take the U.K. out of the EU. But 15 minutes later, the same members of Parliament rejected his accelerated timetable for pushing the legislation through Parliament in time for the current Oct. 31 deadline.

That’s left the U.K. waiting on the EU decision.

Since the votes, Johnson has had phone calls with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Donald Tusk. According to his office, he’s reiterated his message that Britain “should” leave the bloc on Oct. 31.

“I think it would be still very much in the best interests of this country and democracy to get Brexit done by Oct. 31,” Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday.

But if the EU offers the requested extension, Johnson is obliged by law to accept it.

If the EU does grant an extension to the end of Jan. 31, the U.K. will likely be headed for an early general election. Parliament has twice rejected attempts by Johnson to force a national ballot, but Corbyn has repeatedly said that once a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 has been ruled out, Labour will be ready to let him dissolve Parliament.

