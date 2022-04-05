(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is triggering its previously untested rule-of-law powers against Hungary, kick-starting a long process that could ultimately deny newly re-elected Prime Minister Viktor Orban more than 40 billion euros ($43.9 billion) in EU funding.

The bloc’s executive decided to unleash the so-called conditionality mechanism for reining in nations that violate the EU’s core values after failing to secure necessary changes from Hungary on areas such as corruption, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“We will now send the letter of formal notification,” to start the process, von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, saying Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn has informed the Hungarian authorities. “This triggers a procedure that has specific time-lines, so a process is going on now.”

The move follows Orban’s crushing election victory on Sunday, when he clinched a fourth consecutive term to extend his run as the EU’s longest-serving premier. Orban defeated a largely united opposition that had pledged to roll back more than a decade of power consolidation and to restore frayed ties with the EU.

Putin’s Pre-War Allies Dominate Hungarian, Serbian Elections

A ruling from the EU’s top court in February cleared the way for the commission to use its new powers over objections from Poland and Hungary, following years of increasingly bitter disputes with Warsaw and Budapest over the independence of courts, media freedom and LGBTQ rights.

While the EU’s work to build its case against Hungary has been continuing, there’s little chance that Poland will be targeted soon over a lack of adequate proof of the misuse of EU funds.

Rather than use the mechanism on Poland, the commission will continue to use other tools to maintain the pressure on Warsaw and restore the independence of its judiciary system, a senior EU official told Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity because discussions are confidential.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.