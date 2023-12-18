(Bloomberg) -- The European Union took the first formal steps against Elon Musk’s X over allegedly breaking rules on how it handled illegal content and disinformation, in the first such probe of a major online platform since the bloc’s Digital Services Act came into force this year.

Regulators opened formal infringement proceedings against X, two months after warning the company formerly known as Twitter over how it handled harmful content on its site, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday. Regulators will continue to gather evidence on violations and will be empowered to take enforcement steps, it said.

“X remains committed to complying with the Digital Services Act, and is cooperating with the regulatory process,” X spokesperson Joe Benarroch said by email. “It is important that this process remains free of political influence and follows the law.”

The EU’s Digital Services Act gives regulators new powers to take action against major tech companies for how they handle content on their platforms. Companies that fail to comply could eventually face fines as high as 6% annual revenue or even be banned from the bloc if they repeatedly break the rules.

X is also being probed because it’s suspected of not following transparency obligations and having a user interface with a deceptive design, Internal Markets Commissioner Thierry Breton wrote on X on Monday.

“The time of big online platforms behaving like they are ‘too big to care’ has come to an end,” Breton said in a statement. “We now have clear rules, ex ante obligations, strong oversight, speedy enforcement, and deterrent sanctions and we will make full use of our toolbox to protect our citizens and democracies.”

The probe follows a formal request for comment in October over how the platform was handling content especially after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. The company’s response, as well as the company’s transparency report and risk assessment, have prompted concerns the company may have breached the DSA.

The commission is especially looking at the deceptiveness of the company’s blue check verification system and the effectiveness of Community Notes. The probe will also look at X’s content moderation resources and the access the company has provided for academics and researchers.

The EU’s executive arm will now do an in-depth analysis — possibly including interviews and inspections — of the company’s resources and practices to decide whether the company has violated the DSA.

There is no deadline for the investigation.

