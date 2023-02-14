(Bloomberg) -- European Union lawmakers gave their final blessing to a deal that will begin phasing out combustion engine cars in a drastic reshape of the continent’s auto industry.

The European Parliament signed off on the deal reached with member states last year, which requires carmakers to reach a zero-emission target by 2035. The agreement requires that they cut pollution by 55% this decade, and forms a key pillar of the bloc’s overall aim of reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

“These targets create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investments for car manufacturers,” said Jan Huitema, the lawmaker responsible for overseeing the file in parliament. “Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers.”

Road transport is one of the most carbon-intensive sectors in the EU, generating about a fifth of the bloc’s emissions. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, is set to outline similar rules for heavy-duty vehicles later Tuesday with a plan that falls just shy of a zero-emissions goal by 2040.

The deal on cars has global ramifications. As the world’s largest trade bloc, the EU has a reputation for setting standards globally and is home to many some of the biggest car manufacturers like Volkswagen AG and Mercedes-Benz Group.

In a sign of the change, Ford Motor Co. said it will cut about 3,800 jobs across Europe, with workers in Germany and the UK set to be the hardest hit.

