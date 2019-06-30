(Bloomberg) -- In a surprise move at the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan over the weekend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed the possibility of Dutch Socialist Frans Timmermans taking over the top job at the European Commission.

The appointment at the helm of the EU’s executive is a key piece of the puzzle that includes all of the bloc’s top jobs, including Mario Draghi’s successor at the European Central Bank. Leaders gathering in Brussels on Sunday are also due to decide on the next president of the European Council, who will be chairing their meetings, a new foreign-policy chief and a new president of the European Parliament.

Key Developments:

The summit is slated to begin at 6 p.m. in Brussels.

Jens Weidmann, who had been seen as a top candidate for the ECB post, may be losing his pole position.

Here are the potential contenders for Jean-Claude Juncker’s job.

Populist governments including Poland and Hungary have said they oppose Timmermans

EU Lawmakers Briefed on Summit Discussion (1:49 p.m.)

Donald Tusk told European Union lawmakers that the starting point for discussions at Sunday’s EU summit would be for a Socialist to get the top post at the bloc’s executive arm, according to three people with knowledge of the comments.

The remarks by Tusk, who will chair the gathering of EU government heads, boosts the chances that Frans Timmermans will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as European Commission president in November. Timmermans, a Dutchman, is the official Socialist candidate for the post.

In the scenario outlined by Tusk to key European Parliament members, a Christian Democrat would get the post of president of the 28-nation assembly and a Liberal would succeed Tusk as the chair of the bloc’s summits, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the remarks were private.

A Christian Democrat would also get the job of EU foreign-policy chief, one of the people said.

