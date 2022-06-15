(Bloomberg) -- The three biggest political groups in the European Parliament reached an agreement on a sweeping reform of the European Union’s carbon market in a bid to resolve a spat that derailed the overhaul and threatened to delay talks on a broader climate package.

Lawmakers representing Christian Democrats, Socialists and Liberals in the EU Parliament endorsed a compromise that would accelerate the phaseout of free carbon permits, according to people familiar with the situation. Last week, it was a main reason for a rejection of the measure in a plenary vote. The second ballot is due to be held at a session starting on June 22 in Brussels.

The vote will define the parliament’s position for talks with member states on the final shape of the deepest to date overhaul of the EU Emissions Trading System. Aimed at aligning the cap-and-trade system with a new climate goal of cutting emissions 55% by 2030, the reform is set to bolster the program -- which currently covers about 11,000 installations owned by manufacturers, power producers and airlines -- and expand it to shipping.

Last week, Christian Democrats and Liberals teamed up to back amendments scaling back the pace of emission reductions recommended earlier by the environment committee. They also voted in favor of a later date than that recommended by the Socialists and Greens for phasing out free emission permits when a carbon border levy is introduced. That pushed the two latter groups to reject the reform as amended in a concluding vote.

Under the new compromise, the shift away from free allowances would take place between 2027 and 2032 compared with the 2028-2034 period endorsed in the June 8 vote. It would be faster than originally sought by the European Commission, which proposed reducing free allocation over a 10-year period, falling 10% each year from 100% at the end of 2025.

The agreement will be put forward as a new amendment for the plenary vote. In the previous ballot, lawmakers also backed several other changes to the reform, including an improved mechanism to prevent carbon price shocks, stronger permit supply controls and restrictions on financial investors’ access to the market to prevent speculation.

The parliament’s plenary will also decide on its stance on proposals to introduce a carbon border levy and a climate fund. They are part of the Fit for 55 package, which will affect every corner of the economy, from transport to energy.

The proposals in the package need approval by both the parliament and member states in the EU Council to take effect. France, which is chairing EU Council meetings in the first half of this year, wants to reach a deal on the position of national governments toward the end of June. It proposed that they back the Commission’s timeline on the phaseout of free allowances.

