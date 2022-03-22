(Bloomberg) -- European lawmakers from across the political divide said a proposal to brand gas a “green” energy source can no longer be taken seriously, given the urgency of weaning the bloc off Russian oil and gas.

Sirpa Pietikainen, a conservative lawmaker overseeing the regulation, said the European Commission’s proposal represents an “historic mistake,” while Green Party member Bas Eickhout said the decision ignores environmental concerns. They were among a group of lawmakers who on Tuesday renewed their efforts to fight the commission’s plan to include both natural gas and nuclear power in its so-called green taxonomy.

“This is not about lighting the house of the day, this is about whether we should sit on Putin’s knee many years from now,” said Jytte Guteland, a Swedish lawmaker for the Socialists in Parliament.“I am deeply disappointed with how the commission is treating this issue.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine has added a new layer of controversy to European efforts to create a set of rules governing environmental, social and governance investing. The bloc’s executive arm wants to include gas and nuclear to help some member states transition away from coal. Climate activists and some EU member countries say the plan represents a fatal dilution of what could have been a global gold standard for green capitalism.

The EU plans to cut imports of Russian gas by two-thirds within a year, in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. With war raging on the EU’s doorstep, Europe’s vulnerability to the shifting geopolitics that shape energy supplies has been laid bare, and many in the bloc are demanding a fundamental rethink.

EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness defended the plan to include gas in the taxonomy, which predates the war. Speaking during a parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday, she said the proposal “does not consolidate reliance on gas.” Instead, “we need to bridge the gap” for the shift to clean energy, she said.

McGuinness also said that proposals for adopting a separate “amber” category to accommodate gas would take too long to be feasible.

Member states and lawmakers have at least four months to decide whether gas and nuclear should be included in the bloc’s green taxonomy. At least 20 of the bloc’s 27 member countries would need to reject the plan for it to fail. In the parliament, the hurdle is much lower, though reaching a majority will still be challenging.

“Environmentally speaking, gas was never a transition,” Eickhout said. “If you say gas as a transition, that might be true from an energy perspective but not from an environmental perspective.”

