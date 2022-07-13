(Bloomberg) -- European Union lawmakers stepped up efforts to increase energy efficiency targets just as a worsening energy crisis threatens the bloc’s climate goals.

Deputies from Parliament’s industry committee voted Wednesday to reduce the EU’s energy consumption 14.5% by 2030 versus 2020 projections, more than the 13% proposed in May by the European Commission as part of plans to cut dependence on Russian oil and gas. Lawmakers also backed boosting renewables to 45% of final energy consumption, in line with the Commission’s proposal.

The votes once again highlight that while soaring energy prices squeeze consumers and spur more burning of fossil-fuels, the bloc’s climate targets remain broadly on track. Member states and Parliament have made progress on a raft of green legislation over the past month, setting the stage for final negotiations later this year that would put the EU on course for climate neutrality by the middle of the century.

The renewables and energy efficiency regulation will now head to a vote in the whole of Parliament in September, before talks with member states, who largely stuck to the commission’s initial targets outlined last year. Next week, the Commission will put forward a plan to reduce energy demand across the bloc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.