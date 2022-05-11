(Bloomberg) -- Senior members of the European Parliament’s environment committee endorsed a plan to limit financial investors’ access to the European Union’s carbon market, in a bid to curb speculation after emission prices hit records early this year.

As part of negotiations on the deepest yet reforms of the EU Emissions Trading System, Christian Democrats, Liberals and Conservatives on the committee agreed to propose that by July 2025 only polluters in the system and their financial intermediaries can operate accounts in the carbon registry used to transfer allowances.

Benchmark emissions permits dropped as much as 6.2% to 81.90 euros ($86.40) a ton, before trading at 86.63 euros as of 2:08 p.m. in Amsterdam.

Before the limits would enter into force, the amendment requires the Commission to publish by July 2023 an assessment of such restrictions and propose changes if it deems the limits as negative for the market. That gives the EU’s executive arm a decisive say on the proposed measure.

“We have a problem here and we should act as soon as possible, but if we see in the assessment that it’s not doable or have very counter-productive effect, the Commission can make another proposal to fix that problem,” Peter Liese, a German lawmaker who is steering the carbon overhaul through the Parliament, told reporters on Wednesday.

The committee will vote on the plan on May 16-17 and the whole EU Parliament in June. The final shape of the carbon market reform would also need backing from member states and the Commission.

The reform of the EU ETS, proposed by the Commission in July, is aimed at aligning the cap-and-trade system with stricter climate goals for 2030. It’s set to bolster the program, which currently covers about 11,000 installations owned by manufacturers, power producers and airlines, and expand it into shipping.

The majority of political groups on the environment committee want to accelerate the pace of emission cuts more than recommended by the Commission. Socialist and Democrats, Greens, Renew and The Left seek to tighten the pollution cap so that the EU ETS delivers a 67% cut by 2030 from 2005 levels compared with 61% proposed by the Commission.

Such a compromise is unlikely to survive a plenary vote in the next stage, according to Liese. He also said member states, who are debating the reform in a parallel process, are not discussing boosting the ambition level.

EU Lawmakers Draft Compromise Fixes to Toughen Carbon Reform

A majority of political groups in the committee also endorsed the following changes to the reform before the vote:

Rewarding companies that cut emissions faster; they will get additional free allowances

Bolstering the Innovation Fund that will support clean investment

Strengthening the mechanism to prevent excessive price spikes in EU ETS

Bolstering the Market Stability Reserve that alleviates oversupply by lowering intervention thresholds

Starting a new carbon market for transport and heating fuels, with prices capped at 50 euros a metric ton

