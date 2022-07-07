(Bloomberg) -- European Union lawmakers voted to uphold abortion rights in the bloc and denounced a backslide in women’s health rights in the US following the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

In a largely symbolic vote, Members of European Parliament backed a call to include the right to abortion in the EU charter of fundamental rights.

The US Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision on June 24 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established nationwide abortion rights. That’s sparked uncertainty over womens’ access to safe and legal abortions in various states in the US.

European leaders were quick to respond to the ruling, with figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron tweeting that abortion is a fundamental right for all women which must be protected. Earlier this year, he called for the right to abortion to be included in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, a move that would be supported by some lawmakers, in particular the liberal group Renew Europe.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has previously drawn criticism for her stance against abortion rights. Prior to her post, she voted against a report recognizing sexual and reproductive health issues, including access to safe and legal abortions, as a fundamental right.

In the EU, only Malta doesn’t allow abortion under any circumstances, while Poland allows it only in very narrow situations. Metsola has told lawmakers she would defend the topic based on the majority position of the house.

