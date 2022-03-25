(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders backed the idea of member states joining forces to buy natural gas to replenish depleted reserves and win lower prices in a tight market.

The political decision at a summit in Brussels on Friday paves the way for the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, and interested member states to start planning for collective bargaining with international partners. The bloc seeks to replace this year nearly two-thirds of gas imports from Russia, it’s biggest supplier, after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The energy mix and concrete situation in our members is very different but we need to work together pool our weight,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a news conference following the two-day summit. “We have an enormous purchasing power. Therefore, I welcome that we will now use our collective bargaining power. Instead of outbidding each other, driving prices up, we will pool our demand.”

The flows from Russia can be replaced by growing renewables and greater energy efficiency, as well as imports of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas from other countries, according to the commission. To that end, the commission earlier this week proposed creating a task force on common gas purchases at the EU level.

By pooling demand, it would help ensure LNG, gas and hydrogen at affordable prices in partnerships with suppliers in the Mediterranean region, Africa, Middle East and the U.S.

