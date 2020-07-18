(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders were presented with a new compromise proposal for a radical 750 billion-euro ($860 billion) economic recovery fund as they entered a second day of talks in Brussels with deep divisions over key aspects of the plan.

The new proposal, seen by Bloomberg, would keep the size of the fund intact, but reduce the amount given out as grants by 50 billion euros. Under this plan 450 billion euros would be given out as grants and 300 billion euros as loans, in an effort to appease concerns by fiscally hawkish states.

Other features of the compromise that seek to make it more palatable to net contributor countries such as the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Sweden include an increase in annual budget rebates they stand to receive and a mechanism that could allow a country to block the disbursement of payments if it had questions about whether they’re used appropriately.

The compromise proposal seeks to break an impasse between the different sides and help them reach an agreement that would mark an unprecedented step toward financial integration for the EU.

