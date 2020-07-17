(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s deliberations over how, when and to whom to distribute a 750 billion-euro ($860 billion) stimulus package are starting to make markets edgy.

Sitting round a table together for the first time since Europe’s economy started going into lockdown in March, the bloc’s 27 leaders spent most of the daytime sessions at Friday’s summit in Brussels rehearsing their starting positions. Touching elbows for the cameras instead of shaking hands gave the gathering a frisson of newness, but the scale of disagreement in Europe looks just like the bad old days.

A compromise is essential if the plan is to see the light of day, since under EU law nothing can happen unless leaders agree unanimously. The strategy for getting there is to keep on talking. The plenary session broke up just before 6 p.m. for bilateral talks before the full group gathers again for dinner around 8 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel jolted the stock markets when she spoke of “very, very difficult” negotiations on her arrival and the Stoxx Europe 600 benchmark index swung between gains and losses through the day, finally closing up 0.2% as the market awaited the results of talks. German bonds edged lower.

The gathering started cheerfully enough, with leaders bringing presents for Merkel’s 66th birthday. Macron gave her several bottles of a white Bourgogne wine she is fond of, a French official said. But the atmosphere became more sober as the wrestling began over the package.

By early evening leaders still hadn’t got into the details, an EU diplomat said, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are sensitive. There hadn’t yet been any of the heated exchanges many officials had predicted but that’s probably because they’re saving themselves for Saturday, the diplomat said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a leading critic of the proposal on the table, is pushing for the fund to be smaller and argued that any disbursement should require the unanimous support of member states, meaning his government would have a veto over any decisions, two other diplomats said. French President Emmanuel Macron told him that any reduction in the 500 billion euros of grants that many governments see as the bedrock of the plan would mean a reduction to the budget rebate that Rutte is demanding for the Netherlands, the diplomats added.

While Rutte’s position has had support from Austria, Denmark and Sweden since the plan was proposed, the Dutch leader was starting to look somewhat isolated on Friday, according to several officials.

Macron is backed by leaders whose countries have been most badly affected by the pandemic, particularly Italy and Spain, who see the opportunity to get their hands on some European money outside of the rigorous budget rules that the EU normally insists on.

Legal Lesson

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who was a law professor before he entered politics, told Rutte that his proposal for controlling the money would be incompatible with EU treaties and impractical politically, according to another official briefed on the talks.

According to the initial proposal by the European Commission, Italy will be the biggest beneficiary from the fund, with 82 billion euros in grants, while Spain will get some 77 billion euros. Diplomats said that the likeliest scenario now is that 70% of these funds will be distributed on the basis of the commission’s proposal, with the remaining 30% to come in 2023, depending on the depth of recession in each country over the next two years.

Rutte wants watertight guarantees to ensure the money is spent only on projects in line with the fund’s objective of fortifying the bloc’s fragile economies. Other countries, and the European Commission, which traditionally polices national spending plans, maintain that would make it unworkable.

A compromise could see an “emergency brake” to convene a summit of leaders if a country is dissatisfied with another’s spending plan, an EU official said. But that comes with its own problems.

“If they want loans and even grants then it’s only logical that I can explain to the people in the Netherlands and other countries that, in return, those reforms have taken place,” Rutte told Bloomberg TV before the start of the meeting.

With the EU in the grip of the deepest recession in living memory, the summit caps weeks of hectic diplomacy. Nearly every country dislikes something about the plan, officials said. Charles Michel, who chairs the leaders’ council, is aiming to establish agreement in three main areas -- the total size of the package, how money would be distributed and the balance between loans and grants -- as a basis for tackling some of the more detailed problems later.

Under the draft deal that leaders took into the summit, the package would be financed by joint EU debt issuance, marking a major step toward further fiscal integration in the 27-nation bloc. A total of 500 billion euros of those proceeds would be given out in grants, a type of transfer that would have been unthinkable before the pandemic ripped through already wobbly economies.

