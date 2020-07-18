(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders meeting in Brussels for a second day are closing in on a deal for a 750 billion-euro ($860 billion) stimulus package after the Dutch government indicated support for the direction of the negotiations.

A new proposal unveiled on Saturday, which would keep the overall size of the fund the same but reduce the amount distributed as grants by 50 billion euros, is a major step in the right direction, according to a Dutch official familiar with the talks, who asked not to be identified because the process is private. The new plan would see 450 billion euros disbursed as grants.

The new push comes after the first day of negotiations ended in acrimony, leaving the bloc’s plan to help its economies heal from the coronavirus hanging in the balance. At stake is not just the amount of funds that will be given to countries, but the ability of the EU as a whole to offer meaningful solidarity to its 27 members and push through unprecedented financial integration.

Most leaders are seeking a decisive response from the bloc with more than 100,000 Europeans dead from Covid-19 and their economies battered by the lockdown. Yet sitting together in Brussels for the first time in five months, they spent much of the first day rehearsing their starting positions and bickering over a Dutch request for a mechanism that would allow member states to hold up the disbursal of funds.

In a nod to Dutch demands, the new plan would include a “super emergency brake” that would allow a single member state to hold up a disbursement if it had questions about whether the funds would be used appropriately. Governments would have three days from when the commission approves a payment to raise their objections and then the matter would have to be addressed by either EU leaders or finance ministers.

