(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders are aiming to endorse a United Nations call for a “humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Hamas war to allow for the distribution of aid in Gaza.

As the bloc grapples with how to support Israel’s efforts to fight the militant Hamas group while protecting civilians caught in the cross-fire, the 27 EU leaders are also set to pledge to work closely with regional partners to bolster humanitarian relief efforts, according to draft conclusions for a leaders’ summit in Brussels later this week.

The document, which also calls for the immediate unconditional release of hostages, could still change before governments sign off on it.

EU member states will stress the need to avoid regional escalation and engage partners, including the Palestinian Authority, according to the draft.

The EU is still contending with Russia’s war in Ukraine, after spending months trying to convince countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa to condemn Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. That campaign faces new challenges as the bloc seeks to support Israel’s right to defend itself while condemning any civilian deaths.

“The Ukrainian war and this war have different causes and consequences but both are sending shock waves around the world and Russia is certainly taking advantage of this situation,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters Monday ahead of a gathering of foreign ministers in Luxembourg. “We have to be very much careful in order to show the same concerns for every civilian killed.”

Borrell said a break in fighting is needed to allow the distribution of humanitarian assistance, saying it was critical for aid to enter Gaza. He noted that 20 trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, falling far short of the 100 trucks that normally enter the area every day.

Any pause in the conflict would require the participation of Hamas, as well as Israel, which has kept up airstrikes on Gaza and made it clear it won’t agree to any cease-fire. Israel is preparing for a ground operation, even as it appears to be holding off on launching it.

Asked why aid is blocked, Borrell said, “I don’t want to put the blame, but the fact is they are not entering,” adding that “it is for Israel to let all the trucks who are queuing in.”

EU leaders also plan to reaffirm their financial and military support to Ukraine in its effort to fend off Russia’s invasion for as long as it takes, amid concerns fighting in the Middle East could divert allies’ attention.

The draft statement calls on Borrell to engage with Ukraine on the bloc’s future security commitments ahead of the next gathering of leaders in December. It also urges more progress in directing windfall revenues from Russia’s frozen assets to support Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

