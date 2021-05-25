(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders on Tuesday committed to donating at least 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of the year, and said they will strive to increase global production as much of the world struggles with inoculation campaigns.

At a two-day summit in Brussels, the leaders signed off on “accelerating vaccine sharing to support countries in need,” underlining that the EU is the biggest exporter of coronavirus vaccines, according to final conclusions. They also pledged to continue efforts to boost global production facilities “in order to meet global needs.”

Half of EU adults will have received their first dose of the vaccine this week, Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, said on Twitter earlier Tuesday.

While vaccinations are progressing steadily in Europe, most parts of the world are lagging far behind.

Malaysia must prepare for the worst with rising infections following an exponential trend, Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah warned as the country overtakes India in per capita daily cases. The southeast Asian country is imposing stricter movement restrictions after daily infections and deaths surged to all-time highs this week.

The EU leaders also pledged to help develop local manufacturing capacity, in line with the Rome Declaration adopted at Friday’s Global Health Summit, during which von der Leyen said the EU plans to develop a number of regional production hubs across Africa.

