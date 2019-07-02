(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders meeting in Brussels nominated German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to be the next president of the EU Commission.

They picked International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde to be president of the European Central Bank.

Luxembourg’s prime minister, Xavier Bettel, posted the outcome of their negotiations on Twitter.

