(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area leaders took a small step toward shoring up their currency union, but stopped short of the wide-ranging deal they were targeting less than a year ago.

The leaders, who met at a Brussels summit long seen as the moment for decisive steps to strengthen the euro area, agreed to beef up the region’s bailout fund by giving it greater powers over future rescue programs and letting it serve as a backstop for the entity responsible for winding down failed banks.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi welcomed the decision on the backstop but cautioned leaders to “make sure that it works and that it works soon,” according to an EU official.

Despite agreement on the bailout fund, the chiefs stopped far short of a deal on a common deposit insurance scheme -- considered the missing piece of the euro-area’s banking framework -- and instead said work should start to draw up a “road map” for negotiations.

The wording reflects persistent disagreements over whether banks should reduce the risks in their balance sheets before the currency bloc’s members pool risks on deposit insurance. The leaders’ statement also avoided a reference to a possible euro-area budget as a result of strong pushback by several countries.

The decision to leave out the budget altogether is a blow for French President Emmanuel Macron, who had for months campaigned for such a tool to help support the euro-area economy and last week won support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two leaders set out a blueprint for strengthening the single currency that includes a euro-zone budget, in an agreement that was hailed as a step toward overcoming the structural weaknesses of the euro. But a bloc of 11 northern European countries expressed their doubts.

The leaders agreed that they would come back to these issues in December.

