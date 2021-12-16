(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders clashed over how to tackle the unprecedented gas crisis that sent energy prices to record levels, with Poland pushing for a temporary exclusion from the bloc’s flagship carbon market.

The heads of government paused their heated talks on the energy crunch late Thursday afternoon at a summit in Brussels because of differences in their assessments of the spike in power, natural gas and emissions costs, according to two diplomats with knowledge of the talks. A planned regulation by the EU executives on how to classify nuclear energy and gas in the bloc’s green rulebook was also a contentious issue.

Most countries in the 27-nation bloc have already taken national measures to blunt the impact of the crisis on businesses and consumers, including tax cuts and direct support for the most vulnerable households. With no signs of easing, the rally is stoking concerns about inflation and risks to the economic recovery as gas shipments from Russia, the EU’s biggest supplier, remain limited.

Carbon permits in the EU Emissions Trading System rose to a record 90.75 euros ($102.73) per metric ton last week and are trading almost 150% higher this year. Power prices have also hit all-time highs.

The EU emissions cap-and-trade program imposes decreasing pollution limits on more than 11,000 installations owned by manufacturers, power generators and airlines. The bloc is currently discussing a deep reform of the market to align the program with stricter climate targets for 2030. It involves accelerating the emissions cuts, a move that will make permits more scarce.

At the summit, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki blamed financial investors for driving the surge in carbon costs, an issue also echoed by other east European countries, including Czech Republic and Hungary, according to accounts from the diplomats, who asked not to be identified because the talks were private. Poland, which relies predominantly on coal for electricity production, did not find support for its demand to be allowed a temporary opt-out from the the EU’s ETS.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told leaders the price of 90 euros per metric ton of carbon dioxide was hard and that 60 euros sounded more reasonable, but noted that it might be difficult to maintain that price as the broader system changes. The new government in Berlin said last month it would consider a long-term national carbon price floor of at least 60 euros if the emissions price dropped below such levels in the next few years.

Spain was concerned about high prices and France called for actions to reduce volatility in the market. French President Emmanuel Macron and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev also criticized a report by the EU energy regulators agency on the design of the power market and a preliminary assessment of carbon market by the European Securities and Markets Authority. ESMA last month dismissed concerns over abuse in emissions trading, saying the surge in prices was driven by economic and political factors.

“The reports, in my opinion, are not as deep as necessary,” Radev told reporters in Brussels. “And we expect, and that’s the promise of the European Commission, that this analysis will continue, that it’ll reach a greater depth and that there should be transparency both in the emissions mechanism and in the power exchanges.”

Researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research urged the EU to strengthen supervision of the carbon market to avoid distortions driven by financial investors, according to a report published Wednesday.

