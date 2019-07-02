(Bloomberg) -- Ursula von der Leyen, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s defense minister and fellow conservative party member, was nominated by European Union leaders to become the bloc’s next chief executive after a brutal final round to weeks of horsetrading.

The Council will also propose IMF chief Christine Lagarde to head the European Central Bank and Charles Michel as president of the European Council, outgoing President Donald Tusk tweeted. Spain’s Josep Borrell Fontelles will be foreign policy chief.

Von der Leyen’s name emerged as a compromise after a Merkel-backed plan that would have given the job to the Socialists was rejected by her own center-right allies. It would be the first time a German holds the top EU job since Walter Hallstein was head of the Commission of the European Economic Community more than half a century ago.

Her challenge will be to navigate a world of bruising trade wars, renewed geopolitical tension surrounding Iran, as well calls for increased transparency and representation within the bloc itself.

A deputy leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic party, von der Leyen must still be ratified by an absolute majority in the European Parliament to become commission president.

A Political Moderate

Von der Leyen, 60, is the only minister who has been in Merkel’s government since the German leader took office in 2005. As a trained doctor who raised seven children, she cut a compelling figure in German politics -- and for most of the 14 years of Merkel’s stewardship was considered a natural successor as chancellor.

More recently, her once-bright political star faded somewhat. At the defense ministry, von der Leyen has faced probing questions about Germany’s military readiness, procurement projects that have run aground, and the prevalence of outside consultants.

When Merkel abandoned the party leadership late last year, von der Leyen stayed in the background and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer took the job instead. Within the CDU, von der Leyen has been a champion of Merkel’s moderate course, backing pension increases, expansion of childcare and gender quotas that sections of her party had opposed. Those positions never helped her expand a base of support among conservatives.

Brussels Homecoming

A top post in Brussels would be a homecoming for von der Leyen, who was born in the Belgian capital in 1958 while her father, Ernst Albrecht, was a senior official in the European Commission. Albrecht returned the family to West Germany, where he served as state premier of Lower Saxony from 1976 to 1990.

A strong advocate of trans-Atlantic cooperation, Von der Leyen was a latecomer to politics, entering the CDU in 1990. She had previously worked as a gynecologist in the Lower Saxon capital Hanover. While then-Chancellor Helmut Kohl promoted Merkel to his cabinet after East and West Germany reunited in 1990, von der Leyen won a seat in her home-state legislature in 2003 after her children were born.

In Merkel’s government she served as family minister, labor minister and defense minister. Von der Leyen lived in California for years and is fluent in English and French.

