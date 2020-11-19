(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called on European Union leaders to step-up their plans to deal with the fallout if Brexit negotiations with the U.K. falter at the last moment.

With the negotiating teams talking cautiously in private about completing a deal as soon as next week, Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo both appealed to their colleagues to start contingency planning for a no-deal separation with the U.K., according to two people with knowledge of the discussions, who asked not to be named talking about private conversations.

After eight months of negotiations, the two sides still have work to do to get past long standing sticking points and the time required for any deal to be ratified is running short.

De Croo told leaders that they couldn’t just keep hoping that the problems would resolve themselves and pointed out that the talks have already run long past their initial deadline.

