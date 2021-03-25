(Bloomberg) -- When European Union leaders meet on Thursday afternoon to begin a two-day video conference, they’ll underscore the severity of the continent’s health situation and the need for member states to continue lockdowns that have roiled the economies of nations trying to curb the spread of Covid.

They’ll also discuss a controversial new proposal that will allow the EU to block the export of vaccines from pharmaceutical companies that haven’t met their commitments to the bloc. The new rules, unveiled Wednesday, would also block shipments to countries that don’t send full doses or ingredients back to the EU or that have better health situations or vaccination rates.

The leaders are under pressure to contain the pandemic, which has forced a new slate of restrictive measures throughout Europe. So far, the EU has administered 13 doses per 100 people, less than a third of what the U.K. has managed, according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker. The U.S. has administered 40 doses.

Leaders to Warn Health Situation Remains Dire (9:55 a.m. CET)

When the meeting begins, the leaders will debate the pandemic before moving on to other topics, such as Russia, Turkey and how to boost the international role of the euro. The premiers will declare that lockdowns and curbs on travel must continue, amid a flare up in coronavirus infections across the bloc, according to the latest draft of their joint communique seen by Bloomberg.

At the same time, they’ll vow to begin preparations for a coordinated lifting of restrictions when the epidemiological situations allows it, the statement says. Crucially for tourism-dependent economies, leaders will give a nod for work to go ahead on digital passes, which will ease travel for those inoculated, recovered from the virus or who can show a recent negative test. The aim is to have the system up and running by June, just in time for this summer’s tourist season.

Merkel Says Vaccine Passport Will Take More Time (9:55 a.m.)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel threw cold water on hopes for a quick deal on EU vaccination passports, telling lawmakers in Berlin on Thursday that it will take time to sort out the details.

At the virtual summit, “we will talk about the next steps for the development of a so-called green certificate which should be ready by summer,” she said. “This is no easy task with 27 member states and will take a few more weeks.”

While the technical issues could be worked out quickly, she said the bloc will have to “look very closely” at the rights that a vaccination passport would allow.

Leaders’ Discussion on Allocations Could Turn Bitter (9:55 a.m.)

The main part of the discussion may revolve around new rules introduced on Wednesday by the European Commission that pave the way for tougher curbs on vaccine exports. While aghast with AstraZeneca Plc’s delivery delays, some countries are still reluctant to agree on measures that could potentially disrupt global supply chains. Meanwhile, a group of nations that had based their vaccine strategy on Astra’s shots will seek a so-called corrective mechanism to make up for the shortfall by getting extra doses from an accelerated batch of vaccines from Pfizer Inc. The discussion could turn bitter.

