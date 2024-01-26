EU Likely to Agree on Aid for Ukraine Next Week, Rinkevics Says

(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders are moving toward an agreement next week to transfer some €50 billion ($54.1 billion) in aid to Ukraine, Latvia’s leader said.

President Edgars Rinkevics said an agreement for Kyiv will either involve a deal with all 27 member states, or a “different mechanism” that would work if unanimity isn’t achieved. Hungary blocked the funding at a meeting in Brussels last month. EU leaders return for a summit on Feb. 1 to finalize a deal.

“One thing is very clear — Ukraine needs that money, Ukraine must get that money and the European Union must deliver,” Rinkevics said in an interview in the Latvian capital Riga on Friday.

While he expressed hope that consensus among all members states can be reached, Rinkevics said other proposals involve a review mechanism that would see the funds disbursed in tranches, an option “that one can negotiate,” he said.

Funding Stalled

Political infighting has stalled some $110 billion in aid for Ukraine from the US and EU, prompting Kyiv to raise the alarm about an imperiled budget almost two years after Russia invaded.

As the EU moves closer to a deal, some $61 billion in funds requested by President Joe Biden is being held up by Republican lawmakers under pressure from their presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

Ukraine in the meantime says it needs more ammunition, artillery shells and weapons to fight off Russia’s invasion as a months-long counteroffensive fell short of its objectives in the face of entrenched Russian troops along a 1,500 kilometer (932 mile) front line.

A potential deal in Europe hinges on the terms of agreeing to Hungary’s demand for a yearly review of the aid deal. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban insists on the right to veto annually, something the vast majority of member states reject.

Hungary has already given up opposing the EU’s €5 billion weapons fund for Ukraine, and is also under pressure to approve Sweden’s NATO accession. The proposed assistance fund would fix reimbursement rates and shift from using existing stocks of weapons to sourcing new ones through joint procurement contracts.

Despite setbacks, the Latvian leader said the West’s objective should remain the total withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory and holding the Kremlin to account for its aggression.

“Defeat of Russia means that it’s never trying again to attack any of its neighboring countries,” Rinkevics said.

