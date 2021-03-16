(Bloomberg) -- Hungary and Poland won the final round of separate tax disputes with the European Union after the two nations were caught up in EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s crackdown on allegedly unfair fiscal arrangements.

The EU Court of Justice on Tuesday rejected the European Commission’s appeal against Hungary’s earlier victory over the legality of an advertising tax. EU judges also backed Poland’s bid to topple an EU decision that classified its lower taxes for smaller retailers as illegal state aid.

“The Polish tax on the retail sector and the Hungarian tax on advertisements do not infringe EU law on state aid,” the Luxembourg-based court said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban initially levied the ad tax in 2016 by imposing a rate of as high as 50% of sales on the biggest networks. RTL Klub, the country’s most-watched commercial TV channel, called it a “brute attempt to ruin” one of the last independent media outlets. Following EU criticism, Hungary capped and gradually lowered the tax rate before pledging last year to suspend it altogether through 2022.

The EU in 2017 came to a similar conclusion regarding a Polish retail tax, saying it unfairly provided companies with lower sales an advantage over bigger rivals.

The cases are: C-562/19 P, Commission v. Poland, C-596/19 P, Commission v. Hungary.

