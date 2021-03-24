(Bloomberg) -- Most people aged 50 or over in the European Union could be protected by a first Covid-19 vaccine dose by mid-May if governments are ready to deviate from the protocol of administering second doses within three to four weeks of the first, according to research by Bloomberg Economics. That’s a month earlier than if they stick to the rigid two-dose time frame, but still depends on health systems rising to the challenge of nearly tripling the current vaccination rate. The EU should receive 220 million doses in the next two months, compared with only about 100 million for the entire first quarter.

