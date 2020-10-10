(Bloomberg) --

The European Commission is considering setting up a network of bad banks amid growing worries over non-performing loans during the coronavirus crisis, according to German newspaper Boersen Zeitung.

The network would bring economies of scale by directly opening the affected institutions and their assets to multiple jurisdictions, according to the report published Saturday. It cites a presentation by the Directorate-General Fisma, which is responsible for financial markets.

Concerns are mounting over distressed credit. The European Central Bank warning that another round of lockdowns could add more than $1 trillion in non-performing loans to the pile, raising the possibility of banking sector bailouts.

