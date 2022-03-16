(Bloomberg) -- EU members are discussing a new joint debt plan for defense and energy spending in reponse to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but have yet to reach agreement, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said, adding the bloc plans to use existing funding mechanisms for now.

European Union leaders last week discussed how to cover financing needs that could reach as much as 2 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion) for spending on bolstering defense and reducing Europe’s energy dependence on Russia, including through the possible use of joint debt.

“There is a debate underway in relation to that at the moment,” Donohoe said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. “The only consensus that is in place at the moment is to implement what has been agreed and the agreements that is there regarding new budgetary tools is the recovery fund of the European Union,” he added.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the bloc set up an unprecedented 800-billion-euro recovery fund in 2020 to support investments and reforms in member states financed by joint debt.

“There is not agreement beyond that to go any further than that,” Donohoe said. “But I think it is the case these things are being discussed and being debated and that is always valuable in itself.”

