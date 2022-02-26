(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s foreign affairs ministers will meet virtually on Sunday to mandate that work begin to cut Russia off from the SWIFT messaging system, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The specifics of the measures would still need to be worked out after the meeting, according to two of the officials, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. One of the officials said the sanctions would likely be limited, following German support for the move.

Sanctioning SWIFT will not be the only focus of the meeting, with further support for Ukraine also on the agenda, they said.

“We are working flat out on how to limit the collateral damage of decoupling from SWIFT in such a way that it affects the right people,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said in an emailed statement on Saturday. “What we need is a targeted and functional restriction of SWIFT.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.