(Bloomberg) --

The European Union is discussing signing off on Hungary and Poland’s delayed recovery proposals in the coming weeks, which would free up billions of euros in stimulus money for the eastern countries.

But the EU may first activate a rule-of-law mechanism later this month, which would effectively withhold funding from the bloc’s budget -- as well as its 750 billion-euro ($868 billion) recovery package -- to member states accused of democratic backsliding, according to officials familiar with the plans.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has delayed the approval of Hungary and Poland’s recovery plans, which would give them access to 50 billion euros and 7.2 billion euros respectively, of grant money from the bloc.

The EU may approve Poland’s and Hungary’s plans as soon as November, but payments could come with conditions requiring the countries to meet certain rule-of-law standards before any money would be paid, said the officials, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.