(Bloomberg) --

The EU is discussing a ban on exports of luxury vehicles worth more than 50,000 euros ($54,760) to Russia as part of its latest sanctions package, according to two diplomats familiar with the plan.

The proposed ban, which is set to be approved as early as Monday and could still change, would apply to models from several European car brands, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari and Porsche. The EU measure would also include boats and planes, as well as chairlifts and motorbikes worth more than 5,000 euros.

Many European carmakers have already voluntarily suspended sales to Russia.

The move is part of a broader fourth round of sanctions the EU is imposing because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: EU Discussing Sanctions on Chelsea’s Abramovich, Other Russians

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.