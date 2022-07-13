(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s attack on Ukraine is a warning for the European Union to “get its own house in order” to uphold democratic standards as nations like Poland and Hungary continue to lag, the EU’s executive warned.

Poland and Hungary continue to cause “serious concerns,” Vera Jourova, the European Commission’s vice president for values and transparency, told reporters as she presented the authority’s third annual report on the rule of law in the 27-nation EU.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is yet another reminder that fundamental rights and the rule of law are pillars of democracy and something that some actors really dislike and try to attack,” Jourova said. “As we help uphold the rule of law in Ukraine, we can only remain credible if our own house is in order.”

Despite a number of rulings from the EU’s top court, including a record daily fine of 1 million euros ($1 million) for failing to comply, problems over “independence of the national council for the judiciary remain unaddressed” in Poland, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s “lack of a robust track record of investigations of corruption allegations concerning high-level officials and their immediate circle remains a serious concern, although some new high-level corruption cases have been opened,” the report says. Other issues include “the lack of judicial review of decisions not to investigate and prosecute corruption” in particular “in an environment where risks of clientelism, favoritism and nepotism in high-level public administration remain unaddressed.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s regime in April became the first member nation formally targeted by new EU powers designed to hold renegades to account in the club of democracies. The so-called conditionality mechanism allows the bloc to eventually cut funding to members that flout its values in ways that also undermines the community’s financial interests.

The commission sued Poland last year over sweeping judicial reforms that included a controversial regime for disciplining judges, seen by opponents as a way to punish judges who are critical of the ruling Law & Justice party. Poland has passed a law to dismantle a contested panel for disciplining judges, one of the three conditions that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out for approving the financing.

Still, the disciplinary chamber in Poland “continued to decide on cases concerning judges, including by suspending them in office,” according to the report.

Poland remains among three nations, with Slovakia and Croatia, with a “very low” perception of judicial independence among some 24% of the general public. In Poland, “the main reason cited by the general public and companies for the perceived lack of independence of courts and judges is the perception of interference or pressure from the government and politicians,” according to the report.

