(Bloomberg) -- The European Union must rapidly come up with plans to certify the amount of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere in order to bolster the bloc’s plans to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century, according to climate chief Frans Timmermans.

“We need to do something urgently,” he said during a virtual conference on sustainable carbon cycles. “It has to be workable for the individual farmer and the accounting has to be credible.”

Timmermans pointed to the establishment of the EU Emissions Trading System in 2005 as an example of how the bloc can lead efforts to stimulate a market for climate-benefiting tools with the support of industry and agriculture. The European Commission is expected to propose regulation for carbon-removal certificates later this year, which will be key to addressing concerns over measuring the amount of greenhouse gas removed from the atmosphere.

While the EU has laid out ambitious plans to slash emissions across the economy, it has also said that removing carbon from the atmosphere will be crucial to achieving its aim of becoming climate neutral by 2050. The bulk of the strategy focuses on capturing carbon using natural sinks like forests and grasslands, but the bloc has also proposed using technology to absorb around 5 million tons of CO2 annually by 2030 -- roughly equivalent to Uganda’s emissions in 2020.

Certification for carbon removals is complicated because it requires reliable and accurate measurements for how much carbon is actually absorbed by sinks. It also poses accountancy challenges over who takes the credit.

Other concerns center on costs for small-scale farmers and the issue of permanence, or what happens when captured carbon is released back into the atmosphere, through forest fires for example. Environmental groups have said that technological solutions can be costly and conflict with the primary goal of cutting emissions.

“If we can come to a robust method of certifying carbon removals, then I think the issue of permanence will also be dealt with,” Timmermans said. “We need to get this going as soon as possible.”

