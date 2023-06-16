(Bloomberg) -- European Union member states paved the way to finally signing off on rules to massively scale up renewable energy this decade after France won assurances for a greater role for its nuclear sector in the green transition and dropped last-minute opposition.

Ambassadors from the bloc’s 27 member states signaled their approval Friday for a deal reached with parliament to boost renewables to at least 42.5% of the energy mix by the end of the decade. Both France and Germany backed the deal.

France was offered a small tweak to the preamble of the deal reached with parliament, acknowledging the challenges of transitioning its ammonia sector from gas to more climate-friendly fuels. The European Commission also provided a declaration that emphasized the importance of nuclear energy in meeting the bloc’s climate goals — recognition that Paris has been consistently pushing for.

“The Commission acknowledges that other sources of fossil-free energy than renewable energy contribute to reaching climate neutrality by 2050,” the declaration seen by Bloomberg said.

It means that the EU has successfully overcome the latest hiccup to its green deal plan that aims to put the continent on track to climate neutrality by 2050. France had been pushing for the agreement to be re-opened to better account for its nuclear sector when producing hydrogen and ammonia. But such a move was seen as highly controversial, drawing the ire of other member states and EU lawmakers.

It’s still to be seen whether parliament will accept the proposed changes to recitals within the legal text. It has yet to formally approve the initial deal reached with member states in March.

The dispute mirrored a similar 11th-hour interjection by Germany earlier this year over rules that will end the combustion engine in new cars from 2035. That, too, was solved after the commission said it would come forward with regulation that would allow engines running exclusively on so-called e-fuels to be allowed after that date.

The agreement will now enter a legal process before national ministers formally sign off. Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, is aiming to do that before the end of the month when its term finishes. Once parliament and member states formally back the deal, it will enter into law.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.