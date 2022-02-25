(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is reaching a consensus on measures to prevent the Russia-Ukraine crisis from pushing record electricity costs even higher, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday.

Spain delivered this week a new series of recommendations for the European Commission to decouple natural gas from electricity costs in its price-setting mechanism as a way to bring down costs.

“My impression is that the awareness that had been growing about the importance of addressing this issue is now unanimous,” Calvino said in a press briefing on the sidelines of a meeting of European finance ministers in Paris. “The European Commission is willing to adopt a new package of measures.”

The measures proposed by Spain include introducing a price cap to electricity generated from natural gas that would work as an “emergency break” to reduce the exposure of electricity bills to the volatility of international gas markets.

“This grave crisis has pushed international power prices even higher, therefore Spain is insisting on the need to act urgently,” said Calvino, adding that the government has spent more than 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) to protect households from hefty power bills.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled energy markets, worsening the continent’s energy-supply crunch, which has been under way for months due to low gas inventories. Russia is Europe’s biggest gas supplier, providing more than a third of the region’s needs. About a third of those shipments transit via Ukraine.

With little power connection to the rest of the continent, Spain relies more on imports for its energy needs than most European Union nations.

Higher energy prices have pushed Spain’s inflation rate to it highest in 30 years, denting consumption in an economy that has yet to fully recover from the deepest contraction in the euro zone during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020.

