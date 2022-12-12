(Bloomberg) -- The European Union must take measures to prevent excessive energy prices in future years, Belgium’s energy minister urged ahead of contentious talks by her counterparts to tackle price spikes.

“There’s another winter coming and the preparation is being done now,” Tinne Van der Straeten told Bloomberg TV on Monday, saying measures such as joint gas purchases will be discussed Tuesday. “It will be difficult if we are not taking things into our hands,” she added.

The bloc’s energy ministers meet Tuesday to discuss, among other measures, a gas price cap — a much debated issue that could run into a summit of EU leaders later this week. An agreement would also unlock other emergency regulation covering joint purchases and faster permitting for renewables.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, reiterated earlier Monday the need for joint gas purchases saying it’s unacceptable that EU member states outbid each other, boosting gas prices. She said that while Russia’s energy blackmail has failed and Europe is safe for this winter, it may face a gap of as much as 30 billion cubic meters of gas next year.

EU member states are rushing to strike a deal over the price cap with countries ambassadors discussing the proposal Monday to break a deadlock over the design of the measure. While Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark are urging a cautious approach to avoid endangering the security of supply, countries including Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland want a more aggressive mechanism.

“We are not there yet, there is no consensus at this moment,” Van der Straeten said, adding the needle may still move before and even after the energy ministers’ meeting. But “we have proven that we can take policy decision in record time,” she added.

States’ Pressure

Under pressure from a majority of member states, the commission proposed a cap on gas prices to contain a spike in energy costs triggered by a cut in supplies from Russia, previously Europe’s biggest provider.

The so-called gas market correction mechanism would kick in when the price of month-ahead contracts on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility exceeded €275 ($289.34) per megawatt hour and the gap between world prices was greater than €58.

The Czech government, which holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, has proposed cutting that to €220 and the spread between EU and world markets to €35. That’s still too high for supporters of an aggressive cap and too low for the bloc urging a more cautious stance.

Failure to reach a deal Tuesday would mean heads of government would have to discuss the cap at a summit on Dec. 15 before another gathering of energy ministers four days after that, if no decision is reached.

--With assistance from John Ainger.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.