A spokeswoman for the European Union’s executive arm had earlier told reporters in Brussels that Astra had pulled out of the call. The drugmaker’s spokesperson denied this is the case.

The official, who asked not to be named, said Astra executives had sent an email to the Commission’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety on Tuesday evening, saying they are pulling out of the call “because there are too many moving parts.” The official added that the EU’s executive arm is happy that the drugmaker changed its mind.

