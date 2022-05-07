(Bloomberg) -- Enrique Mora, the European Union’s chief coordinator for Iran nuclear talks, will travel to Tehran next week, the state-run Nour News reported, without saying where it got the information.

Mora’s planned visit on Tuesday could set the stage for “constructive consultations over a few but important outstanding issues” that still stand in the way of reviving the Iranian nuclear deal, the report said.

A year of negotiations in Vienna stalled in March, with Tehran and Washington blaming each other for the impasse. A key point of contention is the terrorist designation placed by the U.S. on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of Iran’s military.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he’s seeking a “middle way” to end the U.S.-Iran stalemate, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. That may involve the U.S. lifting its terror designation for the IRGC but keeping it on Iran’s Quds force, a branch of the larger guards.

The U.S. needs “a realistic and bold decision” to salvage the agreement that then-President Donald Trump withdrew from in May 2018, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call on Friday.

The original agreement put Iran’s nuclear activities in check in exchange for relief for Tehran’s economy from economic sanctions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.