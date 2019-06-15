(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s 2019 general elections won by President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress weren’t transparent and were marred by violence and harassment of voters, the European Union observer mission said.

“The elections became increasingly marred by violence and intimidation, with role of the security agencies becoming more contentious as the process progressed, ” the EU observers said Saturday in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, in their final report on the Feb. 23 and March 2 votes. “This damaged the integrity of the electoral process and may deter future participation."

