(Bloomberg) -- The European Union pledged its governments an outline of a measure to tackle excessive natural gas price spikes, in a bid to secure backing for an emergency package to contain an unprecedented energy crisis.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive, is working with member states and is “fully committed to move forward without delay with concrete proposals for an efficient market correction mechanism,” commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a joint letter to heads of government.

“The EU needs to have a mechanism in place that limits episodes of excessive gas prices such as those that we have known in August,” they wrote.

The issue of limiting gas prices has divided EU governments struggling to ease rising energy costs that are fueling inflation and threatening to push the region into a recession amid reduced supplies from Russia.

In a heated debate between the commission and ambassadors from national governments on Friday, a majority of countries demanded a proposal from the EU executive on a gas price cap before a Nov. 24 gathering of energy ministers, according to EU diplomats.

At stake is the ministers’ approval of a broader emergency package to contain the crisis. It would pave the way for a price-control mechanism, while also including measures on joint purchases of gas and limiting intra-day price volatility. A failure by the commission to propose a price cap could mean no deal on the package, the diplomats said.

EU’s Challenge

The challenge for the commission is to find a way to limit gas prices while avoiding risks to supply security of supply and ripple effects in the internal energy market. EU leaders last month unanimously called on the executive to propose measures including a temporary “dynamic price corridor” on gas transactions, but its structure was left unspecified.

Supporters of a price cap -- led by Italy, Poland, Greece and Belgium -- seek a price limit on gas transactions, with a range around it. The four countries proposed a maximum price to be imposed at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, whose main index is the benchmark for all gas traded on the continent.

Germany and the Netherlands are leading the push for a cautious approach, while other countries including Denmark are also opt for softer measures, according to EU diplomats with knowledge of the talks.

The commission -- which has long opposed a price cap, due to the underlying risks -- is yet to decide how to design what it calls a market correction mechanism. While member states expect the EU executive to move ahead next week, it’s not clear whether it aims to present an early draft regulation or the so-called non-paper, which amounts to an overview.

“The commission will put forward a detailed outline of a proposal for a market correction mechanism (‘temporary gas price cap’) that takes into account the conditions and safeguards asked by member states, in time for the ministers to discuss at the meeting of energy ministers on 24 November,” von der Leyen and Fiala said in their letter.

