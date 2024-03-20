(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top diplomat offered a plan Wednesday to use proceeds from sanctioned Russian central bank assets to help fund Ukraine’s military needs.

Josep Borrell sent a proposal to member states that would send 90% of the windfall revenue to the European Peace Facility, which is used primarily to reimburse governments for military purchases bound for Ukraine, he said in a post on X. The remaining 10% would be sent to the regular EU budget, he said.

As Bloomberg reported earlier, the EU legislation would allow Ukraine to start receiving profits generated by the frozen sovereign assets as early as July, if the plan it approved swiftly by member states.

Europe has frozen more than €210 billion ($217 billion) in frozen assets, and the windfall revenues amount to an estimated €2.5 billion to €3 billion a year, depending on interest rate levels.

The funding is particularly critical with US aid still stalled in Congress and Ukraine facing dwindling stocks of artillery and other key military supplies.

“For me, it’s important that we also do it in a way that contributes concretely to what is needed now, namely ammunition and weapons deliveries and not other general things,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday in a statement to the lower house of parliament in Berlin. “So I will be pushing in Europe that we focus the money on what Ukraine needs most urgently, namely support in the defense of the country.”

The plan would require unanimous support from member states, some of which have expressed skepticism about the details. It only applies to revenue held by Belgium-based clearing house Euroclear that was earned starting on Feb. 15 of this year. Revenue recorded in the first two years of Russia’s war in Ukraine would be provisionally held by Euroclear and could be used to cover costs of litigation.

Read more: EU Drafts Law to Send Russian Central Bank Profits to Ukraine

Some EU member states are still pushing to go further and seize Russia’s immobilized assets themselves, but there are significant legal hurdles to such a move.

“As far as the confiscation and use of the assets are concerned, there are many legal questions, for example the issue of state immunity, which must be considered very carefully so that the rules-based international order itself is not put at risk,” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Wednesday in the lower house of parliament. “Which is why the discussions and examinations here are far from over.”

