European Union officials are set to talk with Gilead Sciences Inc. executives on Monday to hammer out a deal to secure its antiviral drug remdesivir to combat the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides will speak with Gilead about purchasing the drug on behalf of 16 EU members, including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark, the person said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are ongoing. Kyriakides is also expected to inquire about Gilead’s production capacity and timeline for delivery.

The discussions follow a U.S deal last week to snap up almost all the drugmaker’s supplies of remdesivir in the coming months, a move that sparked concern other countries wouldn’t have sufficient stocks. Countries including the U.K., Germany and Switzerland sought to reassure the public last week that they would have enough amid broader worries about countries racing ahead of other regions to lock up access to treatments and vaccines needed to help end the pandemic.

Gilead has an obligation to make the drug available to European countries where people took on the risk of participating in human trials without knowing whether the medicine would work, according to Andrew Hill, a senior research fellow at the University of Liverpool. There’s no way to verify whether countries will have adequate stocks, he said last week.

Remdesivir became one of the first widely used drugs for COVID-19 after a large clinical trial found the medicine sped recovery by about four days in hospitalized patients. Later, University of Oxford researchers said that a large study showed that dexamethasone, a cheap generic anti-inflammatory, improves survival in severely ill patients.