(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is taking its first step in creating a pool of natural gas buyers and pairing them with sellers to avoid the kinds of price spikes that roiled energy markets last year.

The new tool for joint gas purchases, known as AggregateEU, officially opens at 9 a.m. Brussels time Tuesday. That’s when companies can start submitting their gas-demand projections for the 12 months starting in June.

After the data are aggregated and analyzed — and potential sellers submit their own bids — both sides can see best matches and complete deals on their own or via special agents. That’s expected after May 17.

The EU has been trying to reduce competition among gas buyers, after supply cuts from Russia led to extreme price volatility, pushing some companies to seek government bailouts. While the energy crisis has eased substantially since gas futures peaked in August, there are still supply risks in the fallout over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

It remains to be seen if key buyers — from Germany’s Uniper SE to France’s Engie SA — will use the tool and how big those purchases might be. Following the first tender, the EU plans to organize more joint purchases, mandating that governments pool demand for 15% of their gas inventories stored for winter. That target equates to roughly 13 billion cubic meters this year — or about 3% of the EU’s total demand.

“The more participants we have, the higher the chances of finding attractive gas deals,” EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said last week. “This is the moment to make full use” of the new tool.

After the tender is completed, the EU expects the first contracts with suppliers — from the US to the Middle East and Africa — to be signed around June. Some non-EU countries have also been invited to participate, including Ukraine.

There is a fair amount of skepticism about how the new tool will work, however.

“If the larger buyers can negotiate a better price directly with the sellers, why would they use the AggregateEU mechanism?” said Kim Talus, director of the Tulane Center for Energy Law. That is, unless the member state — and possibly majority owner — requires the national buyer to use the system, he added.

The obligation to aggregate demand applies to EU member states, but it’s not binding for companies. All contracts will also be negotiated outside the Prisma European Capacity Platform GmbH, which handles the process.

While relatively small buyers can use the tool, they’re unlikely to cover the majority of deals, according to Katja Yafimava, senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “The platform’s raison d’etre is mostly political,” she said.

