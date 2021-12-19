(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission said BioNTech-Pfizer will deliver an additional 20 million vaccine doses in the first quarter, bringing the total number of deliveries in the first three months of 2022 to 215 million.

The organization also said in a statement Sunday that it activated a first option to order more than 200 million doses under the third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer. That order also covers vaccines adapted to the omicron variant, should they become available.

These doses come on top of the 450 million doses already planned to be delivered in 2022, bringing the total number of deliveries by BioNTech-Pfizer to 650 million doses in 2022.

